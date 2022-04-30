IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

  • Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

  • Kara Swisher on Musk’s “virtue signaling” to conservatives

  • FL Democrats fight DeSantis congressional map

  • McCarthy said he’d urge Trump to resign after 1/6

  • What’s the deal with the publicly funded sports stadiums?

  • FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

  • Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

  • Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

  • What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

  • Grand Rapids Police Dept. releases footage of fatal shooting

  • Mary Trump on the fate of democracy

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

  • Fred Guttenberg: ‘bullets don’t know political party’

Katie Phang

Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

08:01

Trump-endorsed election conspiracy theorists are now running to oversee elections in states across the country. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running against one of them, and she joins Katie Phang to discuss how to fight lies with truth.April 30, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

