    Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong remembered with honorary Barbie

Katie Phang

Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong remembered with honorary Barbie

Katie Phang is joined by niece of the late trailblazing Chinese American actress Anna May Wong to discuss the newly released Barbie doll honoring her aunt as part of AAPI Heritage Month. They discuss the importance of Asian representation in Hollywood and the legacy of Anna May Wong.May 6, 2023

    Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong remembered with honorary Barbie

