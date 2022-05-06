IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Tracking menstrual cycles to identify ‘misconduct’

08:41

If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, many GOP-led states have already signaled that their quest to end abortion will not end at their state’s borders. New York Magazine’s Irin Carmon joins Katie Phang to discuss the actions red states are taking to limit their residents abortion access and monitor suspected misconduct through tracking menstrual cycles. May 6, 2022

