Katie Phang

The Story of Civil Rights activist Viola Liuzzo

07:05

Viola Liuzzo was a wife and mother of five when she was compelled to join the civil rights effort after witnessing the televised assault on protesters in Selma 58 years ago. Her son, Anthony Liuzzo, discusses her legacy and the impact of her activism.March 5, 2023

