Katie Phang

The Republican War on LGBTQ Pride

06:23

Miami-based drag queen Tiffany Fantasia sits down with Katie Phang to discuss the latest Republican attacks on drag shows and why it's so important to celebrate Pride despite the bigoted political climate.April 15, 2023

