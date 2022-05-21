IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The real root cause of the baby formula shortage

    09:40
Katie Phang

The real root cause of the baby formula shortage

09:40

Babies around the United States are suffering due to an interruption in distribution of formula nationwide. Matt Stoller of the American Economic Liberties Project joins Katie Phang to discuss the growing issue along with the root cause. May 21, 2022

