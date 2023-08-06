IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers

Katie Phang

The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers

05:11

"The Lincoln Project" Co-founder Rick Wilson joins Katie Phang to talk about the Republican Battle Royale dividing the party: MAGA Extremists vs Never Trumpers. Wilson also reveals who he thinks will win round 2 of a Biden vs Trump 2024 presidential election.Aug. 6, 2023

