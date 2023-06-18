IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

The danger of Third Parties and Donald Trump

07:09

A new group called "No Labels" is trying to find a unity presidential ticket featuring a democrat and republican. But this has Biden allies worried, as third party candidates help tilt the 2016 election towards Donald Trump. Katie Phang is joined by Former Senator Doug Jones to discuss.June 18, 2023

