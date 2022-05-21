IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

The asymmetrical warfare between Fox News and mainstream media

07:42

The face of journalism has changed significantly ever since the rise of Donald Trump. The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast joins Katie Phang to discuss journalists' responsibility to help save democracy.May 21, 2022

