Katie Phang

Texas proposes banning Chinese citizens from owning state land

04:42

A bill introduced in December 2022 is picking up steam in the Texas Senate: SB 147 would make it illegal for Chinese citizens to buy any property in the state of Texas, including home purchases. Ling Luo, founder and chair of the Asian Americans Leadership Council stops by "The Katie Phang Show" to discuss the bill.Feb. 25, 2023

