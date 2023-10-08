Tensions escalate in northern Israel

The Rise of Hamas07:02
'If we can’t get our House in order…Israel is at risk'08:09
Rep. Andy Kim on the Israel-Hamas conflict06:18
- Now Playing
Tensions escalate in northern Israel06:36
- UP NEXT
Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis05:53
Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting03:58
Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack08:33
Hamas launches military operation against Israel07:36
‘Terrorism on a very, very large scale’: Approximately 40 dead in Israel after Hamas attack03:44
National Security Council condemns Hamas attack on Israel03:45
How concerning is the Israel-Hamas crisis for America?02:52
Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack05:04
'I get to symbolize hope' - Inside the Jail to Yale Journey07:19
Setmayer: 'Will The Real Nikki Haley Please Stand Up?'05:50
Biden signs 11th-Hour Deal to Keep Government Running Temporarily05:26
Girl Scouts Troop filled with girls living in NYC shelters expands to include young migrants05:02
Federal worker, single mother of four, braces for looming government shutdown07:32
U.S. Child Poverty more than doubles as expanded pandemic tax credits expire05:25
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caves to radical right pressure, launches Biden impeachment probe07:10
Union leaders, automakers resume contract negotiations this weekend03:14
The Rise of Hamas07:02
'If we can’t get our House in order…Israel is at risk'08:09
Rep. Andy Kim on the Israel-Hamas conflict06:18
- Now Playing
Tensions escalate in northern Israel06:36
- UP NEXT
Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis05:53
Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting03:58
Play All