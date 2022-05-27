IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Swalwell: Show America where Republicans stand on guns

11:08

On Tuesday, May 24th in Uvalde, TX a gunman entered a school and murdered 19 children and 2 teachers. Congressman Eric Swalwell joins Katie Phang to discuss how to finally get gun safety legislation passed in congress. May 27, 2022

