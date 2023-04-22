Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now

For now, the Supreme Court is protecting access to a key abortion pill used for more than half of abortions in the U.S. today. The next stop for whether Mifepristone will continue to be prescribed and used is oral arguments at the fifth circuit court of appeals in New Orleans slated for May 17th. While the future of the pill hangs in legal limbo, one thing we know is reproductive rights still remain under threat.April 22, 2023