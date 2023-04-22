IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tennessee Legislature passes bill to shield gun companies from lawsuits

    05:39

  • Celebrating National Autism Awareness Month

    05:28
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week

    05:31

  • Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries

    07:27

  • Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week

    06:04

  • The Republican War on LGBTQ Pride

    06:23

  • Two women were denied medical care due to Florida's abortion ban

    09:35

  • NRA meets after a series of mass shootings across America

    04:39

  • Celebrating One Year of 'The Katie Phang Show'!

    05:12

  • Bombshell Thomas reporting renews call for SCOTUS reform

    06:31

  • GOP's Bizarre reaction to Trump's Indictment

    04:15

  • One-on-one with Michael Cohen

    09:19

  • TN House expels two Black Democrats over Gun protest

    06:04

  • Conflicting legal decisions leave fate of abortion pill access uncertain

    04:49

  • Katie Phang hosts 'The Culture Is: AAPI Women'

    05:17

  • Judge Rules Dominion Defamation suit will go to trial

    04:09

  • How will Trump react to Tuesday's arraignment?

    05:52

  • Fox defamation case proceeding to trial is ‘big win’ for Dominion

    03:06

  • Michael Cohen's lawyer on the Trump indictment

    06:01

Katie Phang

Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now

08:11

For now, the Supreme Court is protecting access to a key abortion pill used for more than half of abortions in the U.S. today. The next stop for whether Mifepristone will continue to be prescribed and used is oral arguments at the fifth circuit court of appeals in New Orleans slated for May 17th. While the future of the pill hangs in legal limbo, one thing we know is reproductive rights still remain under threat.April 22, 2023

  • Tennessee Legislature passes bill to shield gun companies from lawsuits

    05:39

  • Celebrating National Autism Awareness Month

    05:28
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week

    05:31

  • Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries

    07:27

  • Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All