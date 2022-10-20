IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Strzok: Barr’s comments about Durham probe are ‘appalling’

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 Cmte. overlooked ‘command and control network’ says Denver Riggleman

    12:20

  • Michael Fanone: ‘Trump was not commander in chief on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi was’

    11:16

  • Hugo Lowell: Trump ‘was telling aides he wanted to go before the committee’

    08:32

  • Rex Chapman on Fox News, Hunter Biden, and battling addiction

    12:52

  • Nat’l Security Lawyer: Garland will only indict Trump for obstruction AND espionage

    07:48

  • Father of Uvalde victim camped outside school district office for 10 days

    11:17

  • Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’

    08:13

  • Republicans rally around Herschel Walker amid bombshell abortion report

    08:02

  • George Conway: Trump investigations ‘fairly likely to produce indictments’

    11:16

  • Possible breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment

    07:03

  • SCOTUS’ upcoming term full of more blockbuster cases

    12:55

  • Frmr. FBI Agent: Judge’s endgame seems to be to help Trump

    09:40

  • ‘Where are people gonna live?’: Fmr. FEMA Administrator on Ian response

    08:22

  • Brett Favre and the Mississippi welfare scandal explained

    08:46

  • New reporting on evidence linking Roger Stone to Jan. 6 rioters

    09:15

  • Riggleman on Ginni Thomas: Don’t want all 3 branches involved in coup attempt

    14:59

  • Michael Cohen: ‘Do I believe there will be criminality for Donald? Absolutely.'

    14:24

  • FL state attorney to taking DeSantis to trial for suspending him

    06:33

  • Judge in Indiana stops statewide abortion ban from taking effect

    07:50

Katie Phang

Strzok: Barr’s comments about Durham probe are ‘appalling’

07:33

The Durham probe into the Russia investigation has failed, once again. Former FBI agent Peter Strzok joins Katie Phang to discuss.  Oct. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Strzok: Barr’s comments about Durham probe are ‘appalling’

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 Cmte. overlooked ‘command and control network’ says Denver Riggleman

    12:20

  • Michael Fanone: ‘Trump was not commander in chief on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi was’

    11:16

  • Hugo Lowell: Trump ‘was telling aides he wanted to go before the committee’

    08:32

  • Rex Chapman on Fox News, Hunter Biden, and battling addiction

    12:52

  • Nat’l Security Lawyer: Garland will only indict Trump for obstruction AND espionage

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All