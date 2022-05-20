IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Assemblywoman from Buffalo: ‘I will not stoop to your hate’

    10:15
  • Now Playing

    Stefanik challenger on ‘great replacement’ rhetoric

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 committee member on DOJ transcript request

    11:49

  • Steele to 1/6 committee: ‘Enforce the damn subpoenas’

    12:41

  • Louisiana nixes plan to classify abortion as homicide

    09:08

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    07:37

  •  Mary Trump on her plan to combat the ‘MAGA Party’

    10:19

  • Should Biden declare natl. emergency to expand abortion access?

    09:44

  • Patients experiencing miscarriages denied necessary medication

    07:34

  • How will reproductive rights change the midterms?

    09:30

  • Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?

    09:05

  • Oath Keeper says founder tried to call Trump on 1/6

    08:43

  • “Literally true, but incredibly misleading” answers from justices on Roe

    09:17

  • Tracking menstrual cycles to identify ‘misconduct’

    08:41

  • What would a post-Roe Alabama look like?

    08:19

  • George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

    13:38

  • Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    09:10

  • Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    08:01

  • Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

    13:45

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

    12:39

Katie Phang

Stefanik challenger on ‘great replacement’ rhetoric

09:05

Rep. Elise Stefanik has pushed the same ‘great replacement’ conspiracy theory that allegedly motivated the suspected gunman in Buffalo. Former CIA officer Matt Castelli is running as a Democrat aiming to unseat Elise Stefanik, and he joins Katie Phang to discuss. May 20, 2022

  • Assemblywoman from Buffalo: ‘I will not stoop to your hate’

    10:15
  • Now Playing

    Stefanik challenger on ‘great replacement’ rhetoric

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 committee member on DOJ transcript request

    11:49

  • Steele to 1/6 committee: ‘Enforce the damn subpoenas’

    12:41

  • Louisiana nixes plan to classify abortion as homicide

    09:08

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    07:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All