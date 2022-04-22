IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

09:53

Sanctions against Russia have been steadily increasing as the war in Ukraine rages on, but what else can the U.S. do when it comes to using Russia’s money against them? Law Professor Jennifer Taub joins Katie Phang to discuss.April 22, 2022

