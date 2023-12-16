IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    SCOTUS case on mifepristone access "could have devastating consequences for the entire country" - Mini Timmaraju

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    "We're talking about tens of millions of dollars here" - Barbara McQuade, MSNBC Legal Analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment

    05:12

  • 'What are they trying to hide?' - Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS ethics concerns, subpoenas

    05:07

  • Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis signals jail time possible for Trump, co-defendants in Georgia case

    06:39

  • Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

    04:22

  • Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break

    08:57

  • 'These are people you would not put in charge of a Waffle House' Rick Wilson on Trump's picks for VP

    06:30

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’

    08:05

  • A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation

    05:30

  • Trump wants to 'finish the hit job on our democracy'

    06:25

  • The Problem with Polling

    06:20

  • Rep. Crockett: The GOP 'don't want transparency' in Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:54

  • 'She changed my life' -Theane Evangelis, former clerk for Justice O'Connor

    05:54

  • Fighting in Gaza resumes after weeklong truce ends

    03:24

  • Amb. Regev: Anyone Dealing With Hamas Has To Have Nerves of Steel

    10:29

  • 'George Santos is the Mary Magdalene of United States Congress' - Rep. George Santos

    08:33

  • The sky is the limit to what we can become- Alex Imbot, Co-founder of The Community Grocer

    05:01

  • One American may be among the third round of hostage exchange

    01:56

  • How Conservative Lawyers Can Combat the Rising Threat of Donald Trump and His Extremist Followers

    07:26

Katie Phang

SCOTUS case on mifepristone access "could have devastating consequences for the entire country" - Mini Timmaraju

07:48

Reproductive Freedom for All President & CEO Mini Timmaraju joins The Katie Phang Show to discuss the Supreme Court's agreement to hear a high-stakes challenge to access to mifepristone, the most commonly used abortion pill.Dec. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    SCOTUS case on mifepristone access "could have devastating consequences for the entire country" - Mini Timmaraju

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    "We're talking about tens of millions of dollars here" - Barbara McQuade, MSNBC Legal Analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment

    05:12

  • 'What are they trying to hide?' - Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS ethics concerns, subpoenas

    05:07

  • Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis signals jail time possible for Trump, co-defendants in Georgia case

    06:39

  • Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

    04:22

  • Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break

    08:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All