IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 committee wants a word with Ginni Thomas

    16:41

  • Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/5

    09:19

  • Was Trump’s “Big Grift” illegal?

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

  • Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

  • Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns

    08:32

  • Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”

    07:36

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

Katie Phang

Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up

08:14

Herschel Walker is a formidable opponent for Rev. Raphael Warnock in the GA Senate race despite new controversies surfacing every day. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein joins Katie Phang to try to explain what’s going on in Georgia. June 16, 2022

  • Jan. 6 committee wants a word with Ginni Thomas

    16:41

  • Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/5

    09:19

  • Was Trump’s “Big Grift” illegal?

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All