    Rex Chapman on Fox News, Hunter Biden, and battling addiction

Katie Phang

Rex Chapman on Fox News, Hunter Biden, and battling addiction

This week, Sean Hannity of Fox News used a voicemail President Joe Biden left for his son Hunter amid his struggle with addiction. Former NBA player Rex Chapman draws on his past experience with addiction to react to the segment with Katie Phang.Oct. 13, 2022

