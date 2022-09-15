IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Republicans’ decades-long flirtation with extremism

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Dem lawmaker shockingly agrees with Fox on Graham abortion ban

    10:10

  • Joyce Vance: Mar-a-Lago investigation ‘just keeps getting worse’ for Trump

    10:23

  • Michael Cohen: Bill Barr ‘is a coward’

    11:57

  • GOP plans impeachment of Biden officials if they win back House

    07:26

  • Stefanik challenger says she is ‘maintaining a separate set of rules for rich & powerful’

    07:43

  • Bannon indicted because of ‘Trump supporters being ripped off’

    09:26

  • Frank Figliuzzi ‘not convinced’ all docs have been returned by Trump 

    10:22

  • Not even Bill Barr agrees with Trump-appointed judge

    09:56

  • Former Special Master talks next steps after Trump request was granted

    06:27

  • Biden Primetime Address Reignites QAnon Conspiracy Theories

    08:14

  • Pat Ryan vows to defend democracy against domestic enemies 

    11:33

  • Inside the West Palm Beach Courtroom for Trump Special Master Request

    09:37

  • Maxwell Frost plans to be first Gen Z member of congress

    07:44

  • PA State Rep: GOP colleagues knows what they’re doing is wrong 

    11:54

  • Trump defends himself against ‘sloppiness’ of docs laid out on floor

    10:35

  • Nat. security lawyer: ‘Spit out my coffee’ after reading Trump team filing

    10:49

  • Mar-a-Lago affidavit suggests someone very close to Trump leaked info to FBI

    14:02

  • Bill Nye addresses Trump’s suggestion to nuke hurricanes

    10:24

  •  Conservative judicial kingmaker scores $1.6 billion donation

    09:21

Katie Phang

Republicans’ decades-long flirtation with extremism

10:23

In his new book ‘American Psychosis,’ David Corn explores the Republican party’s flirtation with extremism for the past several decades. Corn joins Katie Phang to discuss his findings. Sept. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Republicans’ decades-long flirtation with extremism

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Dem lawmaker shockingly agrees with Fox on Graham abortion ban

    10:10

  • Joyce Vance: Mar-a-Lago investigation ‘just keeps getting worse’ for Trump

    10:23

  • Michael Cohen: Bill Barr ‘is a coward’

    11:57

  • GOP plans impeachment of Biden officials if they win back House

    07:26

  • Stefanik challenger says she is ‘maintaining a separate set of rules for rich & powerful’

    07:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All