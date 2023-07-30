IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republican Roadblock Could Derail November Vote to Protect Abortion Access in Ohio

Katie Phang

Republican Roadblock Could Derail November Vote to Protect Abortion Access in Ohio

After reaching more than 495,000 valid signatures, Ohioans will vote on a measure this November to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Co-Chair Of Ohioans United For Reproductive Rights Lauren Blauvelt and Executive Member Of Ohioans For Reproductive Rights Dr. Lauren Beene join Katie Phang to discuss the uphill battle for the measure and how it could work as a road map for other states.July 30, 2023

