    Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

Katie Phang

Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

The New York Times reports that according to an account provided to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, Mark Meadows told colleagues that Donald Trump reacted approvingly to the chants of “hang Mike Pence.” Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss.May 28, 2022

