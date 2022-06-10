IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

  • Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

  • Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns

    08:32

  • Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”

    07:36

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

  • Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

    08:44

  • NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee

    08:48

  • ‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde

    10:38

Katie Phang

Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

08:23

Facebook does not allow the sale of guns on its marketplace, but the Washington Post reports that if you happen to get caught doing it, you have ten strikes until you get kicked off of the platform. Washington Post reporter Elizabeth Dwoskin joins Katie Phang to discuss. June 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

  • Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All