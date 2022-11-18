IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Swalwell says Dems are ready for the battle following GOP House takeover

Katie Phang

Rep. Swalwell says Dems are ready for the battle following GOP House takeover

Republicans have gained control of the House following the 2022 midterms. Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell joins Katie Phang to discuss what the next two years will look like.Nov. 18, 2022

    Rep. Swalwell says Dems are ready for the battle following GOP House takeover

