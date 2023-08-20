IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Former MLB star and Maui native helping recovery efforts

    Rep. Nikema Williams: "Donald Trump will go through the process like everyone else..."

    Mary Trump reacts to her uncle's fourth indictment

  Election Workers Named as Victims in Georgia Trump Indictment

  Tuberville's Military Blockade

  Trump to skip first GOP presidential debate as other candidates struggle for strategy

  Trump's Mounting Legal Woes

  Mississippi abortion bans force 13-year-old rape survivor to give birth

  Former Florida teacher speaks out against strict education laws, book banning policies

  Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn due to "insufficient evidence"

  ER Doctor Describes 'War Zone' and the Long Road to Recovery Ahead After Deadly Maui Wildfire

  GOP Candidates Flock to Iowa State Fair

  Trump could be hit with fourth indictment this week

  Florida schools caught up in Culture Wars

  Security heightens as charges are expected in Trump Georgia case

  Officials: Death toll of Maui fires rises to 80

  The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers

  Former January 6th Committee Adviser Riggleman Reveals the MVP of the Investigation

  Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"

  Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes

Katie Phang

Rep. Nikema Williams: "Donald Trump will go through the process like everyone else..."

07:06

Ahead of Fmr. President Trump's surrender to Georgia authorities this week, Congresswoman Nikema Williams joins Katie Phang to discuss what she is expecting from the criminal booking process as well as the impact the election subversion efforts had on local Georgia election officials like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.Aug. 20, 2023

