IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Civil rights activists protest DeSantis' anti-woke agenda

    03:33

  • Father of Michigan State University shooting survivor details harrowing moments texting daughter

    04:33
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Himes joins The Katie Phang Show

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for male suspect in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting

    04:09

  • Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

    06:33

  • Riggleman: ‘118th Congress is going to be about retaliation instead of legislation’

    14:56

  • Fmr. Rep. Murphy: Speaker race ‘dangerous foreshadowing’ of GOP-led congress

    08:34

  • Frmr. Capitol Police Chief says he was not warned of ‘significant concerns’ for 1/6

    07:08

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47

  • Dowd: ‘Only area of dysfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

    12:34

  • Trump has ‘lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023’ says Joyce Vance

    09:30

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:18

  • Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court

    08:20

  • Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted

    12:03

  • Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts

    11:34

  • Rep. Himes: ‘I want to hear from the adults in the room’ at FTX

    07:35

  • DOJ is ‘playing Trump a little bit,’ says fmr. federal prosecutor

    09:14

  • Ted Lieu on lack of SCOTUS oversight: ‘Who do they think they are?’

    08:10

  • Mystal: Republicans ‘can’t win when they have impartial arbiters’ 

    11:57

  • Trump storage unit docs ‘icing on the cake’ says nat’l security attorney

    09:04

Katie Phang

Rep. Jim Himes joins The Katie Phang Show

06:19

Congressman Jim Himes, live on location from Munich, Germany, discusses VP Kamala Harris' recent remarks at the Munich Security Conference which included a strong affirmation of the U.S. 's support of Ukraine.Feb. 18, 2023

  • Civil rights activists protest DeSantis' anti-woke agenda

    03:33

  • Father of Michigan State University shooting survivor details harrowing moments texting daughter

    04:33
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Himes joins The Katie Phang Show

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for male suspect in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting

    04:09

  • Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

    06:33

  • Riggleman: ‘118th Congress is going to be about retaliation instead of legislation’

    14:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All