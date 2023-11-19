Rep. Crockett: George Santos being a ‘fraud’ is the only thing the left and right can agree on

Texas representative Jasmine Crockett joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the recent resolution to expel New York representative George Santos from Congress after a scathing House Ethics Committee report. “This is probably the only thing that has been bipartisan that we’ve seen here recently, where we had anything that was done unanimously in the House, and that was determining that George Santos is a fraud,” Crockett says.Nov. 19, 2023