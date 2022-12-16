IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Himes: 'I want to hear from the adults in the room' at FTX

07:35

The House held a hearing this past Tuesday to investigate the collapse of FTX following founder Sam Bankman-Fried‘s arrest on charges of fraud, money laundering and improper use of customer funds. Rep. Jim Himes is on the Financial Services Committee and joins Katie Phang to discuss.  Dec. 16, 2022

