Relief and pain for Maine community after police find mass shooter dead

02:57

Police said the gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. NBC News' Marissa Parra reports on the conclusion of the state's biggest manhunt ever and how the Lewiston community looks toward grieving the lives of18 people killed.Oct. 28, 2023

