    QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

Katie Phang

QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

07:51

QAnon ideologies have gone from fringe beliefs to mainstream political views in the Republican party thanks to people such as Wayne Willott, who is now throwing his weight behind candidates for secretary of state. The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer joins Katie Phang to discuss his reporting on his growing influence.June 3, 2022

    QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

