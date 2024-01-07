IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

    06:51

  • New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

    09:08

  • Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel

    03:15

  • 'Historic verdict': See the lawyer who got Rudy Giuliani on the hook for $148 million

    07:14

  • SCOTUS case on mifepristone access 'could have devastating consequences for the entire country'

    07:48

  • Legal analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment

    05:12

  • 'What are they trying to hide?' - Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS ethics concerns, subpoenas

    05:07

  • Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis signals jail time possible for Trump, co-defendants in Georgia case

    06:39

  • Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

    04:22

  • Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break

    08:57

  • 'These are people you would not put in charge of a Waffle House' Rick Wilson on Trump's picks for VP

    06:30

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’

    08:05

  • A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation

    05:30

  • Trump wants to 'finish the hit job on our democracy'

    06:25

  • The Problem with Polling

    06:20

  • Rep. Crockett: The GOP 'don't want transparency' in Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:54

  • 'She changed my life' -Theane Evangelis, former clerk for Justice O'Connor

    05:54

  • Fighting in Gaza resumes after weeklong truce ends

    03:24

Katie Phang

Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

01:34

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was admitted to the hospital Monday night for complications following a recent elective medical procedure. Austin has been hospitalized since January 1, including spending four days in the intensive care unit, according to two senior administration officials. However, the Pentagon did not inform senior officials in the White House’s National Security Council of Austin’s hospitalization until Thursday — three days after he arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center, a U.S. official confirmed. Austin released a statement Saturday taking responsibility for not disclosing his condition sooner.Jan. 7, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

    06:51

  • New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

    09:08

  • Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel

    03:15

  • 'Historic verdict': See the lawyer who got Rudy Giuliani on the hook for $148 million

    07:14

  • SCOTUS case on mifepristone access 'could have devastating consequences for the entire country'

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All