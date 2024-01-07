Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was admitted to the hospital Monday night for complications following a recent elective medical procedure. Austin has been hospitalized since January 1, including spending four days in the intensive care unit, according to two senior administration officials. However, the Pentagon did not inform senior officials in the White House’s National Security Council of Austin’s hospitalization until Thursday — three days after he arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center, a U.S. official confirmed. Austin released a statement Saturday taking responsibility for not disclosing his condition sooner.Jan. 7, 2024