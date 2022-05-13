IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  •  Mary Trump on her plan to combat the ‘MAGA Party’

    10:19

  • Should Biden declare natl. emergency to expand abortion access?

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    Patients experiencing miscarriages denied necessary medication

    07:34
  • UP NEXT

    How will reproductive rights change the midterms?

    09:30

  • Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?

    09:05

  • Oath Keeper says founder tried to call Trump on 1/6

    08:43

  • “Literally true, but incredibly misleading” answers from justices on Roe

    09:17

  • Tracking menstrual cycles to identify ‘misconduct’

    08:41

  • What would a post-Roe Alabama look like?

    08:19

  • George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

    13:38

  • Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    09:10

  • Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    08:01

  • Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

    13:45

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

    12:39

  • Kara Swisher on Musk’s “virtue signaling” to conservatives

    11:47

  • FL Democrats fight DeSantis congressional map

    09:25

  • McCarthy said he’d urge Trump to resign after 1/6

    11:08

  • What’s the deal with the publicly funded sports stadiums?

    10:33

  • FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

    13:00

  • Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

    11:47

Katie Phang

Patients experiencing miscarriages denied necessary medication

07:34

Some patients in Texas who have been miscarrying have reported that pharmacies are denying them medication, out of fear they will use the prescription for an abortion. Dr. Lauren Thaxton, an OB-GYN out of Texas, joins Katie Phang to discuss.May 13, 2022

  •  Mary Trump on her plan to combat the ‘MAGA Party’

    10:19

  • Should Biden declare natl. emergency to expand abortion access?

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    Patients experiencing miscarriages denied necessary medication

    07:34
  • UP NEXT

    How will reproductive rights change the midterms?

    09:30

  • Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?

    09:05

  • Oath Keeper says founder tried to call Trump on 1/6

    08:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All