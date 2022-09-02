IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden Primetime Address Reignites QAnon Conspiracy Theories

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Pat Ryan vows to defend democracy against domestic enemies 

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the West Palm Beach Courtroom for Trump Special Master Request

    09:37

  • Maxwell Frost plans to be first Gen Z member of congress

    07:44

  • PA State Rep: GOP colleagues knows what they’re doing is wrong 

    11:54

  • Trump defends himself against ‘sloppiness’ of docs laid out on floor

    10:35

  • Nat. security lawyer: ‘Spit out my coffee’ after reading Trump team filing

    10:49

  • Mar-a-Lago affidavit suggests someone very close to Trump leaked info to FBI

    14:02

  • Bill Nye addresses Trump’s suggestion to nuke hurricanes

    10:24

  •  Conservative judicial kingmaker scores $1.6 billion donation

    09:21

  • Was Biden’s debt cancellation a bandaid on a hemorrhaging wound?

    08:57

  • FL State senator on Rubio’s ‘desperation cry’ for cash

    11:14

  • Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago the ‘crown jewels’ of intel community

    10:08

  • Therapy dogs help Parkland shooting survivors get through sentencing trial

    05:00

  • Next steps surrounding the Mar-a-Lago affidavit explained

    09:53

  • Cheney’s loss shows GOP chose ‘Trumpism over democracy’

    12:08

  • Florida state attorney slaps Ron DeSantis with a lawsuit

    08:44

  • Florida court says teenager not ‘mature’ enough to have an abortion

    10:02

  • Which investigation poses the biggest threat to Trump?

    12:16

  • Herschel Walker responds to attack ad featuring ex-wife

    12:39

Katie Phang

Pat Ryan vows to defend democracy against domestic enemies 

11:33

In upstate New York, Pat Ryan ran and won on a campaign emphasizing choice for every American regardless of gender, generation, race or religion. Ryan joins Katie Phang to discuss his victory in a bellwether district.Sept. 2, 2022

  • Biden Primetime Address Reignites QAnon Conspiracy Theories

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Pat Ryan vows to defend democracy against domestic enemies 

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the West Palm Beach Courtroom for Trump Special Master Request

    09:37

  • Maxwell Frost plans to be first Gen Z member of congress

    07:44

  • PA State Rep: GOP colleagues knows what they’re doing is wrong 

    11:54

  • Trump defends himself against ‘sloppiness’ of docs laid out on floor

    10:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All