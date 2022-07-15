PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code

Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf08:24
- Now Playing
PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code11:48
- UP NEXT
WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS09:11
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 610:38
Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial10:45
Dutch doctor shipping abortion pills across U.S.07:22
Implications of Biden’s controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia09:59
Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’07:35
Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’07:19
Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner09:02
Obama comms director: Democrats need ‘more speaking less thinking’09:52
Trump’s grip on GOP tighter than ever despite Jan. 6 revelations11:04
Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans12:00
Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court12:04
Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies08:51
Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’11:09
Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?10:32
SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’10:40
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony09:56
Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’11:38
Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf08:24
- Now Playing
PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code11:48
- UP NEXT
WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS09:11
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 610:38
Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial10:45
Dutch doctor shipping abortion pills across U.S.07:22
Play All