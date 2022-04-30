IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

  • Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

  • Kara Swisher on Musk’s “virtue signaling” to conservatives

  • FL Democrats fight DeSantis congressional map

  • McCarthy said he’d urge Trump to resign after 1/6

  • What’s the deal with the publicly funded sports stadiums?

  • FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

  • Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

  • Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

  • What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

  • Grand Rapids Police Dept. releases footage of fatal shooting

  • Mary Trump on the fate of democracy

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

  • Fred Guttenberg: ‘bullets don’t know political party’

Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

Ever since the restrictive abortion ban in Texas went into effect, red states around the country have rushed to follow suit in anticipation of the impending Supreme Court challenge to Roe. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance joins Katie Phang to discuss. April 30, 2022

