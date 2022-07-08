IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’

  • Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner

    Obama comms director: Democrats need ‘more speaking less thinking’

    Trump’s grip on GOP tighter than ever despite Jan. 6 revelations 

  • Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans 

  • Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court

  • Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies

  • Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’ 

  • Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?

  • SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

  • Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

  • The future of IVF in post-Roe America

  • Mark Cuban takes on rising drug prices

  • Rabbi Barry Silver: The overturning of Roe v Wade is 'an abomination'

  • Molly Jong-Fast: This is about women’s bodies belonging to legislators

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Women are being left to the whims of the states’

  • ‘Gut punch’: Ohio gubernatorial candidate reacts to Roe ruling

  • Planned Parenthood not backing down after Roe is overturned

Katie Phang

Obama comms director: Democrats need ‘more speaking less thinking’

Democrats’ messaging has been the party’s Achilles heel for years. With one of the most consequential midterm elections coming up, how can the party fix its messaging problem? Former White House Communications Director in the Obama administration Dan Pfeiffer joins Katie Phang to discuss his new book that answers just that. July 8, 2022

