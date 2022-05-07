IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Oath Keeper says founder tried to call Trump on 1/6

08:43

A member of the Oath Keepers said in court that the group’s leader tried to speak directly with Donald Trump on the night of Jan. 6, to implore him to call upon militia groups to forcibly oppose the transfer of power. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly broke that story and joins Katie Phang to discuss his new reporting.May 7, 2022

