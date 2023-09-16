IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    NFL's First Black Female Team President Gears Up for Second Season

Katie Phang

NFL's First Black Female Team President Gears Up for Second Season

04:59

Sandra Douglass Morgan, an attorney-turned President of the Las Vegas Raiders joins Katie Phang to discuss her trailblazing journey from the courtroom to the football field, how her immigrant mother instilled integrity, and Sin City hosting Super Bowl 58 in February 2024.Sept. 16, 2023

