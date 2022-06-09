IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35
    NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46
    Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

  • Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns

    08:32

  • Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”

    07:36

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

  • Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

    08:44

  • NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee

    08:48

  • ‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde

    10:38

  • Swalwell: Show America where Republicans stand on guns

    11:08

  • Joyce Vance on the possibility of repealing the Second Amendment

    09:41

  • ER doctor who treated mass shooting victims talks AR-15

    08:17

Katie Phang

NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

07:46

Politics have been deeply embedded in the sports world for decades, but that trend has only picked up steam in recent years. Former Miami Marlins president David Samson joins Katie Phang to discuss some very questionable comments made by Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio.June 9, 2022

