    Next steps surrounding the Mar-a-Lago affidavit explained

Katie Phang

The Department of Justice argues that unsealing the affidavit on Trump's Mar-a-Lago search could jeopardize the investigation into Donald Trump. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance and Katie Phang take a deep dive into what comes next.Aug. 19, 2022

