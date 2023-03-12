Murky legal waters for Donald Trump

Social media's growing influence in politics06:01
- Now Playing
Murky legal waters for Donald Trump06:07
- UP NEXT
Anger and confusion in Tennessee04:50
Mexico kidnappings put spotlight on medical tourism06:05
New revelations from unsealed court documents between Fox News and Dominion09:24
The Story of Civil Rights activist Viola Liuzzo07:05
Feds expand investigation into migrant child labor reports06:24
Biden's Student Loan plan in jeopardy from Supreme Court06:24
High-profile Republicans skipping CPAC this year10:01
'Being given out like candy': The Ozempic craze limiting the supply of the diabetes drug06:09
Florida college students stage walkout in protest of DeSantis, GOP attacks on diversity education04:50
One on one with Rep. Steve Cohen04:38
Special Counsel Jack Smith turning up the heat04:01
Tucker Carlson's access to 1/6 footage poses political and security concerns07:01
Fulton County Grand Jury Foreperson gives unusually candid interview07:47
Texas proposes banning Chinese citizens from owning state land04:42
New documentary tracks rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani06:21
Determining Trump's next move07:40
Civil rights activists protest DeSantis' anti-woke agenda03:33
Father of Michigan State University shooting survivor details harrowing moments texting daughter04:33
Social media's growing influence in politics06:01
- Now Playing
Murky legal waters for Donald Trump06:07
- UP NEXT
Anger and confusion in Tennessee04:50
Mexico kidnappings put spotlight on medical tourism06:05
New revelations from unsealed court documents between Fox News and Dominion09:24
The Story of Civil Rights activist Viola Liuzzo07:05
Play All