    More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    ‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

  • 'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

  • 'Can’t explain the tactics they’ve employed,' Former Dir. of U.S. Hostage Recovery on Israel’s efforts to free hostages

  • 'We are investigating and we will provide answers', says Netanyahu spokesperson on Oct. 7 response time

  • Richard Engel: Israeli military escalating campaign against Hamas in Gaza

  • 'Hostages are not the priority' Netanyahu faces criticism on stalled negotiations

  • 'She kept her optimism': Granddaughter of Israeli woman released by Hamas speaks out

  • 'We need our son back': Parents of son held in Gaza call for release of all hostages

  • Pushing back against antisemitism on college campuses

  • ‘Where are the answers?’ Questions surround Israel’s response time to attack

  • Freed hostages rage at Israeli government, demand more action on rescues

  • Hear how Rabbi & Imam work together amid war

  • House GOP grills university presidents over antisemitism on campuses

  • UN warns of ‘hellish scenario’ in Gaza as Israeli forces push deeper

  • Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

  • Israeli President: 'We have the right to defend ourselves'

  • 'Heartbreaking' to watch people not show up for women assaulted by Hamas, says activist

More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

The U.S. is facing criticism from Arab nations after it blocked the U.N. Security Council from demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. NBC News' Hallie Jackson reports on a new screening area for aid trucks at the border of Gaza and Israel that could speed up humanitarian efforts.Dec. 9, 2023

