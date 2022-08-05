IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Alex Jones must pay more than $45 million in punitive damages, jury orders

    Michael Steele opens up about why he’s stayed in the GOP

Katie Phang

Michael Steele opens up about why he’s stayed in the GOP

12:01

The GOP has welcomed authoritarian leaders, like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, with open arms. Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele joins Katie Phang to discuss the latest out of CPAC, and reflect on why he remains in a party that he largely doesn’t recognize.Aug. 5, 2022

    Michael Steele opens up about why he’s stayed in the GOP

