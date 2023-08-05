- Now Playing
Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"06:14
- UP NEXT
Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes05:04
Trump Indictment Looms in Washington D.C.06:05
Republican Roadblock Could Derail November Vote to Protect Abortion Access in Ohio07:54
Legacy Admissions Under Scrutiny after SCOTUS strikes down Affirmative Action06:15
Parkland father urges lawmakers to tour school shooting site, act on sensible gun reform08:53
Trump sounds like mob boss in Special Counsel's new obstruction charges in classified documents case06:13
Texas faces Monday deadline to avoid Dept. of Jusice suit over Rio Grande barrier to deter migrants05:45
One-on-One with Rep. Jamie Raskin08:17
16 'Fake Electors' Charged in Michigan07:04
VP Harris says FL officials trying to 'replace history with lies' with new Black history standards07:17
Fmr. Jan. 6 Cmte. Advisor weighs in on third potential Trump indictment06:38
One-on-one with Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce05:47
Parent of Parkland High School Shooting victim visits school five years later08:26
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs six-week abortion ban into law04:30
America on track for record year in mass shootings07:10
Former Miss Texas takes on political issues06:32
New documentary looks into life and legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer05:08
Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified docs case04:47
Trump trounces 2024 GOP candidates in polls amid legal troubles, debate uncertainty05:34
- Now Playing
Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"06:14
- UP NEXT
Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes05:04
Trump Indictment Looms in Washington D.C.06:05
Republican Roadblock Could Derail November Vote to Protect Abortion Access in Ohio07:54
Legacy Admissions Under Scrutiny after SCOTUS strikes down Affirmative Action06:15
Parkland father urges lawmakers to tour school shooting site, act on sensible gun reform08:53
Play All