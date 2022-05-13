IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

 Mary Trump on her plan to combat the ‘MAGA Party’

10:19

Heading into the midterms, GOP candidates continue to tout the Big Lie to win Donald Trump’s support. Mary Trump joins Katie Phang to discuss her plan to combat these anti-democracy candidates by using her new PAC to endorse candidates like Senators Raphael Warnock and Maggie Hassan.May 13, 2022

