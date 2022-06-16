Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/5

Jan. 6 committee wants a word with Ginni Thomas16:41
- Now Playing
Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/509:19
- UP NEXT
Was Trump’s “Big Grift” illegal?07:09
Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up08:14
Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes08:23
‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/608:23
Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost12:43
Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free09:31
GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony13:35
NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"07:46
Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?06:22
Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs07:19
Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety16:29
Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns08:32
Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”07:36
Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde11:58
QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state07:51
‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting07:48
Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election07:58
Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her10:00
Jan. 6 committee wants a word with Ginni Thomas16:41
- Now Playing
Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/509:19
- UP NEXT
Was Trump’s “Big Grift” illegal?07:09
Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up08:14
Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes08:23
‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/608:23
Play All