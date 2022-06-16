IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/5

    Was Trump’s “Big Grift” illegal?

  • Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up

  • Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

  • Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

  • Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns

  • Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

  • QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

Katie Phang

Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/5

Rep. Barry Loudermilk filed an ethics complaint for Democrats alleging he gave suspicious tours of the Capitol in the days leading up to the insurrection. NBC’s Ryan Reilly joins Katie Phang to discuss the recently released footage of Loudermilk leading those tours. June 16, 2022

