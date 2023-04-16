Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week

Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week05:31
Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries07:27
- Now Playing
Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week06:04
- UP NEXT
The Republican War on LGBTQ Pride06:23
Two women were denied medical care due to Florida's abortion ban09:35
NRA meets after a series of mass shootings across America04:39
Celebrating One Year of 'The Katie Phang Show'!05:12
Bombshell Thomas reporting renews call for SCOTUS reform06:31
GOP's Bizarre reaction to Trump's Indictment04:15
One-on-one with Michael Cohen09:19
TN House expels two Black Democrats over Gun protest06:04
Conflicting legal decisions leave fate of abortion pill access uncertain04:49
Katie Phang hosts 'The Culture Is: AAPI Women'05:17
Judge Rules Dominion Defamation suit will go to trial04:09
How will Trump react to Tuesday's arraignment?05:52
Fox defamation case proceeding to trial is ‘big win’ for Dominion03:06
Michael Cohen's lawyer on the Trump indictment06:01
Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics05:22
GOP Slams 'Weaponization' of Justice System10:01
Trump's attorneys prepare defense for his arraignment in Manhattan08:32
Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week05:31
Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries07:27
- Now Playing
Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week06:04
- UP NEXT
The Republican War on LGBTQ Pride06:23
Two women were denied medical care due to Florida's abortion ban09:35
NRA meets after a series of mass shootings across America04:39
Play All