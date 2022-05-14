IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

Louisiana nixes plan to classify abortion as homicide

09:08

Louisiana lawmakers voted against legislation on Thursday that would have classified abortion as homicide. State Representative Mandie Landry, one of the only pro-choice lawmakers in the legislature, joins Katie Phang to discuss the future of reproductive rights for the people of her state.May 14, 2022

