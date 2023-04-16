IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week

05:31

U.S. maternal death rates are at the highest in nearly 60 years, according to the CDC. The most vulnerable group are Black women, who are more likely than any other racial or ethnic group to die of pregnancy-related causes. Now Lawmakers are pushing for equity in health care.April 16, 2023

