BREAKING: House passes critical aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, along with a TikTok ban

Katie's Sidebar: Trump's gag order hearing set for Tuesday
April 20, 202405:19
    Katie's Sidebar: Trump's gag order hearing set for Tuesday

‘No one is above the law’. Katie Phang breaks down Trump's alleged violations of his gag order in the New York election interference case. With a hearing set for Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan is expected to rule on whether to hold the former President in criminal contempt for his social media posts throughout the trial.April 20, 2024

